What you need to know
- Amazon will reportedly soon launch a new entry-level Kindle.
- The upcoming Kindle is rumored to feature an upgraded display with the same pixel density as the Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis.
- Amazon could also launch a refreshed Kindle Oasis early next year.
Amazon could soon introduce a new entry-level Kindle with an upgraded screen. As spotted by the folks at GoodEReader, the Amazon Kindle product listing has been changed to include the launch year and generation in the title. Amazon usually does this when a device is set to be replaced by a newer model.
There is currently no word on the new upgrades that the upcoming entry-level Kindle will bring to the tablet, but rumors suggest it will come with an improved display. While the current entry-level Kindle model has a 167 PPI screen, the upcoming Kindle might feature a similar 300 PPI screen as the more expensive Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis models. Aside from a higher screen resolution, the new Kindle could possibly include a USB-C port as well.
In addition to a new entry-level Kindle, Amazon is also rumored to be working on a new Kindle Paperwhite, which could be unveiled early next year. The Kindle Paperwhite refresh is expected to come with a color temperature system, similar to the one on the Kindle Oasis (2019).
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
The Kindle Paperwhite is arguably the best affordable e-reader currently available. It has a high-res e-ink screen, IPX8 water resistance, and great battery life.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
