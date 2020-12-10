Amazon could soon introduce a new entry-level Kindle with an upgraded screen. As spotted by the folks at GoodEReader , the Amazon Kindle product listing has been changed to include the launch year and generation in the title. Amazon usually does this when a device is set to be replaced by a newer model.

There is currently no word on the new upgrades that the upcoming entry-level Kindle will bring to the tablet, but rumors suggest it will come with an improved display. While the current entry-level Kindle model has a 167 PPI screen, the upcoming Kindle might feature a similar 300 PPI screen as the more expensive Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis models. Aside from a higher screen resolution, the new Kindle could possibly include a USB-C port as well.

In addition to a new entry-level Kindle, Amazon is also rumored to be working on a new Kindle Paperwhite, which could be unveiled early next year. The Kindle Paperwhite refresh is expected to come with a color temperature system, similar to the one on the Kindle Oasis (2019).