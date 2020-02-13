Doom Eternal ArchvileSource: Bethesda Softworks / id Software

  • There's a new trailer for Doom Eternal, going over the main points newcomers should know.
  • Doom Eternal is scheduled to release on March 20.
If you somehow don't know what Doom Eternal is, fret not fearless friend, Bethesda has you covered with a new trailer specifically geared towards newcomers. This new trailer has all the answers you could possibly need, including details on the campaign, Battlemode multiplayer and more. Plus, you get to see even more demons being obliterated. You can check out the trailer below.

Doom Eternal appears to be taking everything from the first game and ramping it up. For more on the the story, you can check out a previously released trailer here. If you're interested in the multiplayer but you're concerned about possible microtransactions, don't worry, as the creative director has already confirmed there won't be a microtransaction storefront.

If you'd like to learn more about Doom Eternal, our senior staff editor Carli Velocci got a chance to play a few hours of the game at a preview event. You can check out her thoughts right here. You can also take a look at some gameplay footage below, which shows off even more carnage alongside some interesting changes coming in Doom Eternal. Doom Eternal is set to release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on March 20, with a Nintendo Switch release coming later.

They are rage, you are worse.

Doom Eternal brings everything players loved about the Doom 2016 game with even more executions, more demons, more campaign, and more brutal combat.

