This weekend, Netflix will be free to stream in India. Netflix StreamFest is a 48-hour window where everyone in India will be able to access the streaming service's entire catalog for free. This is the first time Netflix is offering its service for free to an entire region, and if you're in India, here's how you can start streaming Netflix for free.

Netflix StreamFest: When can you stream Netflix for free?

Netflix Streamfest kicks off this weekend, December 5 and December 6. All the TV shows and movies available on Netflix will be free to stream from 12:01am IST on December 5, and you can access the streaming service's library until 11:59pm on December 6. That's a full 48-hour window where you get to stream all the TV shows and movies that Netflix has to offer.

Netflix StreamFest: How to start streaming

All you need to do is go to the Netflix StreamFest dedicated site and enter your name, email address, and password to start streaming. You can also do the same by downloading Netflix's app from the Play Store and registering for the service.

While Netflix usually asks you for some sort of payment information, that's not needed during the 48-hour StreamFest. Just set up an account with your name, email address, and password, and you will be able to stream Netflix's content library for free. It's as easy as that.

Netflix is allowing full access to all the features it offers, so think of StreamFest as a trial — you can download TV shows and movies for offline viewing on your phone, set up profiles, add shows to your list, enable subtitles, and browse Netflix in Hindi.