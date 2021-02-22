Netflix today announced Downloads For You, an evolution of its smart download features which were first rolled out a couple of years ago.

It works a lot like automatic downloads do on music streaming services like Spotify and YouTube Music. Whereas Netflix's previous automatic download feature would grab the next episodes of a show you were already watching, Downloads for You automatically peeks into your suggestions and grabs shows or movies that you were most likely to watch, and then pulls them down for you.

Again, as is common with music streaming services that offer this same functionality, you can allocate how much storage you want this feature to take up. Whether your phone is a ridiculous 512GB or a regular 64GB, you're able to tweak the app so it doesn't eat up all of your storage