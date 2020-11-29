As someone who's a voracious reader, Amazon's deals on its Kindle e-readers are always worth watching out for. The company is slashing prices on Kindles on all price tiers this Cyber Monday, shaving down the starting price of a Kindle to $60.

You'll be able to get the Kindle (2019) for $60 with a 33% off discount. Going up a step, you can treat yourself to a Paperwhite with a $45 savings, starting off at $85. If you really want to go all out, you can grab the Kindle Oasis for $195 — saving 28% off its normal pricing. You can also get a Kindle for the kinder, with the Kindle Kids edition now starting at $80 for a 27% savings.

If you're buying a Kindle for yourself for Christmas, for a friend, or even for family members, Amazon's Cyber Monday deals are worth investing in.

Burn through your reading list : Amazon Kindle | From $60 at Amazon The Kindle basically created the e-book boom as we know it, and deals on Amazon's line of e-readers make jumping on more accessible than ever. You can read anything that counts as a book, ranging from novels to non-fiction, to graphic novels and manga on these little tools. Unlike your smartphones and tablets, you won't be bombarded with distracting notifications either. From $60 at Amazon

Amazon also has deals on its Fire tablets, starting at a really low-priced $39.99 for its most basic one and going up to $80 for the cheapest Fire HD 10 (that's the 32GB ad-supported model). If you do want to open yourself up to the distractions and apps on games of modern computing — you can get one of those instead. If you want an authentic reading experience that recalls analog books, the classic Kindles are waiting.