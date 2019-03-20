Streaming sports are becoming more and more accessible to CordCutters. Sports channels and services are at their best when they are available for all of the streaming devices we love to use. Just in time for their big spring events of the NHL Playoffs and Kentucky Derby, NBC Sports now has an official app for Android TV, including the NVIDIA Shield TV.

The NBC Sports app arriving on Android TV is a big deal, because the NBC Sports app is much bigger than a single channel streaming video. The app provides national sports streaming video and on demand content from NBC broadcast network, NBCSN, Golf Channel, Olympics Channel, and Telemundo Deportes. These networks have some of the biggest sports and events year round, including NFL Sunday Night Football, NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Ryder Cup, Premier League Soccer and extended Olympics event coverage.

The NBC Sports app also includes access to NBC Sports Gold, a streaming sports subscription service that doesn't require any cable subscription. NBC Sports Gold offers subscription passes to individual sports, including PGA Tour, Premier League Soccer, IndyCar, Motocross, and Olympic-style sports like skating and track & field. The Passes can be added on a monthly or season long basis.

The NBC Sports app can additionally enable access to live streams and clips from NBC Sports regional sports networks. You will need a login from a live streaming service, or cable package, that includes one of the regional sports networks on this list.

NBC Sports Bay Area (San Francisco Giants, Golden State Warriors)

NBC Sports Boston (Celtics, New England Revolution)

NBC Sports California (Oakland Athletics, Sacramento Kings, San Jose Sharks, San Jose Earthquakes)

NBC Sports Chicago (Cubs, White Sox, Blackhawks, Bulls, Sky, Fire)

NBC Sports Northwest (Portland Trail Blazers, Vancouver Canucks)

NBC Sports Philadelphia (Phillies, 76ers, Flyers, Union)

NBC Sports Washington (Wizards, Capitals, Mystics)

Android TV continues to be on a roll, adding new apps and major feature updates. NCAA March Madness Live arrived just two weeks ago. Other major recent additions include the NHL app, as well as the CW and CW Seed apps, all within the last four months. Google has also been increasing the capabilities of the Google Assistant on Android TV, adding more voice control and languages.

NBC/Comcast hasn't been great about supporting Android TV, with only apps for NBC, NBC News and CNBC previously supported. With the arrival of NBC Sports, we will keep an eye open for any news on Android TV apps for their other channels, like SyFy, USA, or Bravo. All of these new apps run great on the NVIDIA Shield TV, which is a great streaming device that the company has been constantly improving.

NBC Sports for Android TV is available in the Android TV Play Store, if you can find it, It usually takes a few days for new apps to show up on the TV Play Store. You can get it now by installing it to your device by visiting the web listing for this app. As first noted by Android Police, this is not the same app listing as the NBC Sports app for Android phones and tablets, but they both have the same name. Hopefully, NBC will clear this up in the future.

