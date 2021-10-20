What you need to know
- Developer Com2uS has announced NBA NOW 22, an officially licensed mobile game.
- Players can create a dream team from 6,000 current and retired pros, and enjoy a range of game modes.
- The game is out now for all mobile devices.
South Korean mobile developer Com2uS has announced that NBA NOW 22, a new game developed in partnership with the NBA, is available to download. The game promises a new way to follow the basketball season, with multiple modes for players to enjoy.
Perhaps the biggest of these is the ability to build a team from both current and retired NBA players, competing in real courts against others from around the world. Any current players that you choose can change throughout gameplay, as their live card stats evolve to reflect their performance on the court, giving you a new way to engage with the NBA season.
This is not the only way the season affects your game either. In prediction mode, players can guess the outcome of real NBA matchups, giving you rewards for a correct guess and helping you grow your roster of players. Real games can also be recreated, with the interaction between NBA NOW 22 and the live season a significant part of the experience.
Com2uS is also promising accessible but enjoyable gameplay, with intuitive one-hand touch controls allowing you to precisely guide the ball. Ranked PVP and arcade modes will be available, as well as the ability to play with friends anywhere in the world. Rewards will also be a key part of the game. In addition to rewards gained through prediction mode, others will come through completing missions and other aspects of gameplay. Immediately upon downloading NBA NOW 22, players can expect to receive a gold card in the form of Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76'ers, awarded to celebrate release of the game.
Here's the best spooky movies streaming this Halloween
In honor of spooky season, we've rounded up some of the best Halloween movies streaming on the top streaming services right now.
Review: Resident Evil 4 VR is an amazing remake of an all-time classic
Resident Evil 4 VR is one of the best Quest 2 games I've played this year. It transforms the 3rd-person game into a 1st-person experience, making the gameplay more tense and action-packed than ever before. I highly recommend it...though a censorship controversy may turn off some gamers.
These are the spookiest Android games to get you into the Halloween spirit
Get your game on this Halloween with some of the spookiest, scariest games available for Android.
Pair the best Samsung Galaxy phone with the best game controllers
Are you ready to have some fun with your new Samsung Galaxy phone and get some serious gaming done? Before you can, you'll likely want to get an awesome controller to pair up and make the most out of the experience.