Carriers are always looking for new ways to incentivize people to join or stay with their network, and Sprint's latest attempt to do this comes in the form of a rewards program called "My Sprint Rewards."

My Sprint Rewards is available as of today and offers exclusive deals on things like electronics, food, apparel, health, travel, and more. To kick things off, Sprint's initial offerings include things like a free large one-topping pizza from Papa John's, up to 39% off AMC movie tickets, $20 off a Sam's Club membership, and more. In addition to those things that everyone gets, you can also enter to win more extravagant prizes (this week it's a 7-night stay at St. James's Club Morgan Bay).

If that sounds a lot like what T-Mobile's offered for a while with T-Mobile Tuesdays, that's because it is.

To Sprint's credit, it does differentiate itself a little with the ability to claim rewards any day of the week and by offering a "Sprint Marketplace" where you can get discounts and cash-back rewards from various brands/stores Sprint's partnered with.

My Sprint Rewards is available today and is free to join by any Sprint customer by downloading the Android or iOS app.

Download: My Sprint Rewards (free)