What you need to know
- The soundtrack for Demon's Souls is being rerecorded for the PS5 remake.
- According to Orchestrator Jim Fowler, the scale of the new recording was "informed" by prior work on Bloodborne.
- Demon's Souls is a launch game for the PS5 and is set to release on November 12.
While the original soundtrack for Demon's Souls was composed by Shunsuke Kida, for the upcoming Demon's Souls PS5 remake developed by Bluepoint Games and Japan Studio, all of the music was rerecorded and updated. In remaking this soundtrack, Sony worked with musicians to record at Air Studios in London.
Orchestrator Jim Fowler explained that in this rerecording, the music of Bloodborne 'informed' the project with regards to the scale of the sound design, specifically with how the orchestra and choir are combined. This is all done while making sure the music stays true to the original intent. You can listen to some of tracks and more on the overall process in the new video below.
If you're interested in grabbing the soundtrack, it's being released on digital platforms on November 26, with a CD release and vinyl version coming afterward.
Demon's Souls is set to release on November 12 and is easily one of the best PS5 launch games available. The PS5 is also set to release on November 12 in the U.S, UK and a few other countries, with a global launch on November 19.
The remake
Demon's Souls
The one that started it all
If you like Souls-like then you have Demon's Souls to thank. If you want to play this cult classic, you soon will be able to thanks to a PS5 remaster launching with the console. It's available for pre-order now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
How are you liking the Pixel 5 so far?
A full month after it was unveiled, the Pixel 5 is finally available for purchase. Some early adopters have already received their pre-orders — here's what they think about the phone.
Google may never make a flagship phone again, and that’s a good thing
You can't see the things that make a Pixel phone great the same way you can in something like the Note 20 Ultra. I'm hoping Google stops trying to compete on the hardware front forever.
OnePlus 8T vs. OnePlus 8 Pro: Which should you buy?
The OnePlus 8T is now available, and the phone offers a 120Hz AMOLED screen and 65W fast charging. The OnePlus 8 Pro is still one of the best Android phones around, and you get a 120Hz display along with great cameras, 30W wireless charging, and IP68 water resistance. Unable to choose between the OnePlus 8T and 8 Pro? Read on.
Replace your PlayStation Blu-ray player with these 4K UHD Blu-ray players
While the specs and price of the PlayStation 5 Digitel Edition make it tempting, what can you do with all your 4K UHD Blurays? Buy a player, that's what.