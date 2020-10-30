While the original soundtrack for Demon's Souls was composed by Shunsuke Kida, for the upcoming Demon's Souls PS5 remake developed by Bluepoint Games and Japan Studio, all of the music was rerecorded and updated. In remaking this soundtrack, Sony worked with musicians to record at Air Studios in London.

Orchestrator Jim Fowler explained that in this rerecording, the music of Bloodborne 'informed' the project with regards to the scale of the sound design, specifically with how the orchestra and choir are combined. This is all done while making sure the music stays true to the original intent. You can listen to some of tracks and more on the overall process in the new video below.