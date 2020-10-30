Demons Souls Oct 29 ImageSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment

  • The soundtrack for Demon's Souls is being rerecorded for the PS5 remake.
  • According to Orchestrator Jim Fowler, the scale of the new recording was "informed" by prior work on Bloodborne.
  • Demon's Souls is a launch game for the PS5 and is set to release on November 12.

While the original soundtrack for Demon's Souls was composed by Shunsuke Kida, for the upcoming Demon's Souls PS5 remake developed by Bluepoint Games and Japan Studio, all of the music was rerecorded and updated. In remaking this soundtrack, Sony worked with musicians to record at Air Studios in London.

Orchestrator Jim Fowler explained that in this rerecording, the music of Bloodborne 'informed' the project with regards to the scale of the sound design, specifically with how the orchestra and choir are combined. This is all done while making sure the music stays true to the original intent. You can listen to some of tracks and more on the overall process in the new video below.

If you're interested in grabbing the soundtrack, it's being released on digital platforms on November 26, with a CD release and vinyl version coming afterward.

Demon's Souls is set to release on November 12 and is easily one of the best PS5 launch games available. The PS5 is also set to release on November 12 in the U.S, UK and a few other countries, with a global launch on November 19.

