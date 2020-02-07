Soon after the pre-order launch of the RAZR in the U.S. last month, Motorola released several videos on YouTube for potential owners, telling them how they should care for the foldable phone's screen. Now, a torture test conducted by CNET suggests it isn't just the phone's fragile screen that RAZR owners need to worry about.

Motorola's foldable was put to the test by CNET in what was supposed to be a 12-hour live show. However, after just four hours of testing, the folks at CNET noticed that the RAZR was having trouble closing all the way. The phone's hinge became "very stiff", which meant the phone couldn't be folded any more after around 27,000 folds.

Last year, CNET had put the Samsung Galaxy Fold's folding mechanism to the test using the same FoldBot machine borrowed from SquareTrade. The Galaxy Fold was able to survive nearly 120,000 folds before it got damaged.