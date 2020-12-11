What you need to know
- Michael Fisher, a.k.a. Mr. Mobile, accidentally dropped his Motorola Razr 5G, and the result was not a pretty one.
- The outer display was completely damaged, but the inner display was not.
- There are a number of options for someone in a similar situation, and Fischer tries them all.
In today's world, where many of the best Android smartphones cost upwards of $1000, breaking or losing one is not ideal. You might fall down, hear a crack, and hope with all your might that it was your leg and not your phone. Foldable phones have an especially fragile reputation, so everyone's favorite phone guy, Michael Fisher, must have really felt the pain when he accidentally dropped his Motorola Razr 5G, completely destroying the outer display. But it wasn't all bad:
Call it a holiday miracle, but while the outer display was unmistakably damaged, the inner folding display was left unscathed. The only problem is that without insurance, Mr. Mobile had to figure out some creative ways to get his phone fixed.
He first tried Motorola, which offered to replace the phone, but cost nearly as much as a new Razr 5G. Mobile repair shops were also understandably a no-go. Finally, it was brought to his attention that credit card companies offer a type of insurance on phones that were paid for with the card.
So while Michael Fisher was able to secure at least half the cost towards purchasing a new phone, his experience brings up some good points. The first is that while foldable smartphones may seem more fragile than more traditional ones, no smartphone is invincible to the damage of a fall at the right angle. This brings us to the next point — when purchasing such expensive devices, it's always smart to have some sort of protection and/or insurance.
Asurion Mobile Subscription Plan
Asurion mobile insurance plan offers a comprehensive protection plan that will cover your phone whether it has a cracked screen, water damage, or damage from a drop. There are different plans covering a range of price points, so be sure to shop around. Phones must have been purchased within 30 days.
