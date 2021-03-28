The riders return to action in the Middle East at the Losail International Circuit for the first race of the new season. Don't miss a single lap with our guide to getting a MotoGP Qatar 2021 live stream.

Spanish Suzuki star Joan Mir will be out to make a great start to the campaign as he looks to defend his title for the first time.

Last year's rollercoaster season saw Mir score consistently throughout to take the crown, despite winning fewer races overall than Franco Morbidelli and the Yamaha rider will be determined to go one step further this time.

Pre-season testing has seen Ducati's Jack Miller and Yamaha stars Maverick Vinales, Fabio Quartararo, and Franco Morbidelli all also looking capable of a championship challenge.

Sadly missing from the grid this weekend, however, will be Marc Marquez. The Spanish legend is still not fully recovered from the arm injury that curtailed his involvement last season, with the 28-year-old set to sit out the opening two races of the campaign.

Which rider will claim an early advantage in the race for the championship? Read on as we explain below how to get a MotoGP live stream for this week's Qatar MotoGP.

MotoGP: Qatar Grand Prix 2021: Where and when?

The Qatar Grand Prix takes place on Sunday at the Losail International Circuit, Lusail in Qatar.

The Grand Prix starts at 8pm AST local time. That makes it a 6pm BST start for fans watching from the UK and a 1pm ET / 10am PT flag for those in the US, and 6am NZDT on Sunday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.

Watch the 2020 MotoGP: Qatar Grand Prix online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's racing from Italy further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Qatar Grand Prix but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

