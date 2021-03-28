The riders return to action in the Middle East at the Losail International Circuit for the first race of the new season. Don't miss a single lap with our guide to getting a MotoGP Qatar 2021 live stream.
Spanish Suzuki star Joan Mir will be out to make a great start to the campaign as he looks to defend his title for the first time.
Last year's rollercoaster season saw Mir score consistently throughout to take the crown, despite winning fewer races overall than Franco Morbidelli and the Yamaha rider will be determined to go one step further this time.
Pre-season testing has seen Ducati's Jack Miller and Yamaha stars Maverick Vinales, Fabio Quartararo, and Franco Morbidelli all also looking capable of a championship challenge.
Sadly missing from the grid this weekend, however, will be Marc Marquez. The Spanish legend is still not fully recovered from the arm injury that curtailed his involvement last season, with the 28-year-old set to sit out the opening two races of the campaign.
Which rider will claim an early advantage in the race for the championship? Read on as we explain below how to get a MotoGP live stream for this week's Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP: Qatar Grand Prix 2021: Where and when?
The Qatar Grand Prix takes place on Sunday at the Losail International Circuit, Lusail in Qatar.
The Grand Prix starts at 8pm AST local time. That makes it a 6pm BST start for fans watching from the UK and a 1pm ET / 10am PT flag for those in the US, and 6am NZDT on Sunday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.
Watch the 2020 MotoGP: Qatar Grand Prix online from outside your country
We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's racing from Italy further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Qatar Grand Prix but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix online in the U.S.
NBC Sports has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020 MotoGP season in the States, but the network is only showing five GPs live this year, with the rest being shown on tape delay.
Somewhat surprisingly, Sunday's season opener falls into the latter category. While the race will starting at 1pm ET / 10am PT, the delayed broadcast of the race on NBCSN will start at 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT on Sunday night.
If you already have NBC Sports via cable already, you're all set and can watch via the network's website — you just need to tap in the details of your TV provider.
If you're looking to cut the cord, you can watch NBCSN via a free FuboTV trial today as it includes the channel and can be cancelled no questions asked if it's not right for you.
If you find yourself unable to access NBC's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.
How to stream the Qatar Grand Prix live in the UK
BT Sport is where all the MotoGP action is at for UK viewers, with BT Sport 2 the channel to head to. Subscribers can watch online, either through the BT Sport website or by using the BT Sport app available for iOS and Android. If you don't fancy a long-term commitment, there's now BT Sport's Monthly Pass option, which lets you pay £25 and cancel whenever you want.
Coverage of the Qatar Grand Prix starts on Sunday at 5.30pm BST ahead of the 6pm start.
If you're a BT Sport subscriber but are currently outside the UK then you'll need to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.
Live stream Moto GP live in Australia for free
The great news for Aussie motorsports fans is that free-to-air channel Network 10 is once again broadcasting the entire MotoGP season including the Qatar Grand Prix live for free.
You can stream the coverage via the Tenplay on-demand service's website and apps for iOS and Android. The race is set to start at 4am AEDT in the early hours of Monday, with coverage starting at 3.30am.
Can I stream the Qatar Grand Prix live in Canada?
Canadians looking to watch MotoGP action have usually been catered for by beIN Sports however that's no longer the case this season, with no confirmed broadcaster so far confirmed for the region.
The only other alternative is to grab a VPN as discussed above and try and catch the coverage from somewhere else in the world.
