The third round of the 2021 MotoGP season sees the riders return to Portimao after an enthralling double-header opener in Qatar. Don't miss a single lap with our guide to getting a MotoGP Portugal 2021 live stream.

Pramac's Johann Zarco comes into this weekend's action as the early season leader thanks to his pair of second-place finishes

The Qatar races saw Yamaha factory duo Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo both enjoy wins, with Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia also making a good start to the campaign with his podium finish in the first race at the Losail International Circuit lifting him to fourth in the standings.

Unquestionably the big talking point coming into this weeknd's race is the return of six-time champ Marc Marquez after a lengthy lay off.

The Spanish rider spent much of last season looking on from the sidelines after sustaining an right arm break that required three separate surgeries to put right.

Now finally race-fit after nine months off the grid, Marquez returns at a time of need for Repsol-Honda, with his team having made their worst start to a season in his absence.

Can Marquez make a winning return to action? Read on as we explain below how to get a MotoGP live stream for this week's Portugal MotoGP.

MotoGP: Portugal Grand Prix 2021: Where and when?

The Portugal Grand Prix takes place on Sunday at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimão, Portugal.

The Grand Prix starts at 2pm WET local time. That also makes it a 1pm BST start for fans watching from the UK and an 8am ET / 5am PT flag for U.S. viewers. For motorsports fans Down Under it's a 10pm AEST Sunday night green light in Australia.

Watch the 2021 MotoGP: Portugal Grand Prix online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's racing from Italy further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Portugal Grand Prix, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

