The third round of the 2021 MotoGP season sees the riders return to Portimao after an enthralling double-header opener in Qatar. Don't miss a single lap with our guide to getting a MotoGP Portugal 2021 live stream.
Pramac's Johann Zarco comes into this weekend's action as the early season leader thanks to his pair of second-place finishes
The Qatar races saw Yamaha factory duo Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo both enjoy wins, with Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia also making a good start to the campaign with his podium finish in the first race at the Losail International Circuit lifting him to fourth in the standings.
Unquestionably the big talking point coming into this weeknd's race is the return of six-time champ Marc Marquez after a lengthy lay off.
The Spanish rider spent much of last season looking on from the sidelines after sustaining an right arm break that required three separate surgeries to put right.
Now finally race-fit after nine months off the grid, Marquez returns at a time of need for Repsol-Honda, with his team having made their worst start to a season in his absence.
Can Marquez make a winning return to action? Read on as we explain below how to get a MotoGP live stream for this week's Portugal MotoGP.
MotoGP: Portugal Grand Prix 2021: Where and when?
The Portugal Grand Prix takes place on Sunday at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimão, Portugal.
The Grand Prix starts at 2pm WET local time. That also makes it a 1pm BST start for fans watching from the UK and an 8am ET / 5am PT flag for U.S. viewers. For motorsports fans Down Under it's a 10pm AEST Sunday night green light in Australia.
Watch the 2021 MotoGP: Portugal Grand Prix online from outside your country
We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's racing from Italy further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Portugal Grand Prix, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch the Portugal Grand Prix online in the U.S.
NBC Sports has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2021 MotoGP season in the States, but the network is only showing five GPs live this year, with the rest being shown on tape delay
Sunday's second race of the season falls into the latter category. While the race will start at 8am ET / 5am PT, the delayed broadcast of the race on NBCSN will start at 2pm ET / 11am PT on Sunday afternoon.
If you already have NBC Sports via cable already, you're all set and can watch via the network's website — you just need to tap in the details of your TV provider.
If you're looking to cut the cord, you can watch NBCSN via a FREE FuboTV trial today as it includes the channel and can be cancelled no questions asked if it's not right for you.
If you find yourself unable to access NBC's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to NBCSN which will let you watch the network's MotoGP coverage plus a ton more sports content. There's also a 7-day free trial.
How to stream the Portugal Grand Prix live in the UK
BT Sport is where all the MotoGP action is at for UK viewers, with BT Sport 2 the channel to head to. Subscribers can watch online, either through the BT Sport website or by using the BT Sport app, available for iOS and Android.
If you don't fancy a long-term commitment, there's now BT Sport's Monthly Pass option, which lets you pay £25 and cancel whenever you want.
Coverage of the Portugal Grand Prix starts on Sunday at 12.30pm BST ahead of the 1pm start.
BT Sport
Watch the Qatar Grand Prix live on BT Sport. A monthly pass costs £25 and allows access via the BT Sport app for streaming..
Can I stream the Portugal Grand Prix live in Canada?
Canadian motorsport fans new option for watching the 2021 MotoGP season is the dedicated Motorsports and Automotive network Rev TV which recently snapped up broadcast rights for the region.
Rev TV is available via most network providers, including Bell and Shaw Direct. Most cable operators now provide their own streaming services via their own dedicated apps, which should allow subscribers to stream all this weekend's MotoGP action. Coverage from Portugal on the channel begins pretty much as the race starts at 8am ET / 5am PT.
Live stream Moto GP live in Australia for free
The great news for Aussie motorsports fans is that free-to-air channel Network 10 is once again broadcasting the entire MotoGP season including the Portugal Grand Prix live for nada. You can stream the coverage via the Tenplay on demand service's website and apps for iOS and Android. The race is set to start at 10pm AEST on Sunday night, with coverage starting at 9.30pm.
