The metaverse might be a relatively vague concept in some sense, but companies like Meta have slowly been creating the building blocks over the past few years. Horizon Worlds, Meta's virtual world that can be joined via a Meta Quest 2 — previously known as Oculus Quest 2 — headset, had been in beta for years before finally being released to the public in the U.S. and Canada in December 2021 for users 18 and up.

Since then, the Horizon metaverse has seen a 10x growth in players, up to 300,000 players joining in each month.

Meta recently announced this figure at a company meeting earlier this week, as noted by The Verge. The 300,000 monthly players figure is a combination of players on both Horizon Worlds and Horizon Venues.

As a refresher, Horizon Worlds is the virtual world players can socialize in and build their own spaces, while Horizon Venues is a way to virtually experience concerts and other live events like sports.

Meta has never been particularly vocal about the number of users on any of its Horizon platforms, which includes Worlds, Venues, and Workrooms. Each of these apps is a separate space but utilizes your Meta avatar and requires an active Facebook account to join. Soon, even the Quest home screen will be known as Horizon Home — although that won't require a Facebook account just to use in the near future.