It's been a long time coming, but Meta's Horizon Worlds is finally leaving beta and is now available for all Oculus Quest 2 players who are ages 18 and older and reside in the U.S. and Canada. You can grab Horizon Worlds on the Oculus Store by browsing the app on your smartphone or downloading it directly from your Quest or Quest 2.

Quest users should be aware, however, that support is for the original Oculus Quest is ending on January 13, 2022, and Horizon Worlds will no longer be playable on the headset after that date.

Launching alongside the public version of the app is a new team-based 3v3 laser tag game inside Horizon Worlds, where players can join up with their friends and play virtual laser tag. Meta is also launching brand new mechanics and templates for folks to use to make their own worlds and games inside Horizon Worlds.