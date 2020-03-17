What you need to know
- The Quest is a standalone, fully-featured VR headset by Oculus and Facebook.
- It seems to be quite popular, with the headset regularly selling out.
- Facebook announced in a blog post that over 20 games have passed $1 million in revenue on the Quest.
- This revenue only includes money made through the Oculus Quest.
The Oculus Quest is a standalone VR headset that uses cameras built-in to the headset to provide a full experience without a PC. It's proven to be quite the success, with the number of games available for it expanding rapidly. Facebook and Oculus aren't resting on their haunches either, and are hard at work constantly improving the headset with new updates. In Facebook's game developer news update, we now have some metrics on just how well the Quest has been doing.
According to the very informative blog post from Oculusm "More than 20 titles have passed the $1M revenue mark on Quest alone," which is an impressive feat, considering how long the Quest has been out. The post continues to say that more games are sure to cross that threshold in the future, which seems likely.
Just as interesting of a tidbit is how many new people seem to be trying out the Quest for themselves. According to the post, 90% of all the people who activated Quests during the holiday period last year were completely new to the Oculus ecosystem. There's no way to know how many of those people were new to VR in general, but the Quest is definitely an enticing proposition for hardcore VR fans and newbies alike.
Did you get an emergency alert on your Android phone? Here are the details
Emergency alerts on your Android smartphone are a good thing — even if they are a bit annoying sometimes!
Amazon suspends warehouse shipments due to coronavirus
Amazon revealed that it is suspending warehouse shipments until April 5 in order to prioritize medical supplies and household staples in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Here's what that means for you and your orders.
Carpooling options from Uber and Lyft are on pause due to Coronavirus
Uber Pool and Lyft Line, two carpooling options offered by the popular ridesharing apps, are being temporarily suspended in an effort to stop the spread of Coronavirus.
Eleven Table Tennis just joined the full library of Oculus Quest games
The Oculus Quest allows you to play VR games without requiring a PC, phone, or external sensors. Here's every game you can buy or download for free!