The Oculus Quest is a standalone VR headset that uses cameras built-in to the headset to provide a full experience without a PC. It's proven to be quite the success, with the number of games available for it expanding rapidly. Facebook and Oculus aren't resting on their haunches either, and are hard at work constantly improving the headset with new updates. In Facebook's game developer news update, we now have some metrics on just how well the Quest has been doing.

According to the very informative blog post from Oculusm "More than 20 titles have passed the $1M revenue mark on Quest alone," which is an impressive feat, considering how long the Quest has been out. The post continues to say that more games are sure to cross that threshold in the future, which seems likely.

Just as interesting of a tidbit is how many new people seem to be trying out the Quest for themselves. According to the post, 90% of all the people who activated Quests during the holiday period last year were completely new to the Oculus ecosystem. There's no way to know how many of those people were new to VR in general, but the Quest is definitely an enticing proposition for hardcore VR fans and newbies alike.