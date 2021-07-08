Set the day after the events of the 2001 animated Pixar classic Monsters Inc, this new animated TV series brings back Mike and Sulley for a whole new series of adventures.

Follow our guide below on how to get a Monsters at Work stream and watch the new show online on Disney Plus, no matter where you are in the world.

Billy Crystal and John Goodman once again provide the voices for Mike and Sulley, while new cast members include The Office's Mindy Kaling and The Fonz himself, Henry Winkler.

The show introduces new monster Tylor Tuskmon (Mad Men's Ben Feldman), who has recently graduated with flying colours at Monsters University and has dreams of being a top Scarer.

But when Monster's Inc suddenly pivots to producing laughter from children to power the city of Monstropolis rather than screams, Tylor ends up starting his career on the Monsters Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT) and must adapt his skills.

Read on for full details on how to get a stream of Monsters at Work no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Monsters At Work: Where and when?

This new 10-episode animated series premieres on Disney Plus from Wednesday from July 7 at 12am midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am BST. New episodes follow every Wednesday at the same time.

How to watch Monsters At Work online

Monsters At Work is exclusive to Disney Plus. The streaming service is now available across North America, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, most of mainland Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America.

If you're located in a country where Disney Plus is available - simply need to head to the Disney Plus website to sign up for the service.

As well as being able to watch Monsters At Work, a Disney Plus subscription gives you access to everything Star Wars - including The Mandalorian, Disney's massive back catalog, plus Fox's and Pixar's as well, as well as the entire Marvel Comic Universe canon, all for just $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 per month.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.