Capcom just can't resist adding more and more monsters to Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. Ahead of the expansion's release, Capcom has revealed the first post-launch addition: the Rajang. This Fanged Beast is returning in a free update that is scheduled to be released sometime in October. Check out the new reveal trailer for the Rajang update below:

A lone, wandering, nomadic creature, the Rajang is famous and infamous in equal strides for the challenge it has posed in the past. If this teaser trailer is any indicator, it doesn't look like that challenge has been lessened. With this update coming post-launch, it'll need to be a challenging fight to stand up to the Hunters who will no doubt already have the best gear the expansion provides. We'll share more information on the update when the exact release date is revealed.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is set to release on September 6, 2019.

