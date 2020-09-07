Mobvoi has launched the TicPods 2 Pro+, improved versions of the true wireless TicPods 2 Pro buds it released at CES in early 2020. As the name gives away, it's not a major update. Mobvoi is taking the good things about the old TicPods Pro and making them better with slight improvements in Bluetooth technology that have debuted since then.

First, the TicPods 2 Pro+ are now able to connect independently of each other to whatever device you're streaming audio from with single pairing technology. In essence, it supercharges the bluetooth experience, enabling ancilliary features like smart role-swap and handover to boost the battery life of both earbuds.

Mobvoi is also improving the touch controls that featured on earlier TicPods with this update. As a side-effect of the new single pairing technology that's shipping with these, the touch controls can now be used independently. In other words, you no longer need both earbuds to work in concert. You can swipe up control volumes, summon Google Assistant, etc, with just one of them.

Finally, the Quick Commands from the TicPods 2 Pro make a return with the addition of new "volume up" and "volume down" voice commands. Aside from that, everything else is more or less the same. USB-C charging returns, the battery life is the same four hours, Bluetooth 5.0 is here, and it's still certified IPX4 for water and water resistance.

The past, present and future of wireless earbuds with Qualcomm

These are all nice new changes, but Mobvoi may have overlooked the weakest part of its design. Reviewing the TicPods 2 Pro, Android Central's Daniel Bader concluded:

It says a lot that, unlike most true wireless earbuds I test, once I finished reviewing the TicPods 2 Pro I put them back on my shelf and haven't picked them up since. I like their size and appreciate their features, but ultimately the design choices ruin any chance of them staying in my pocket permanently, despite their small size.

It's not super clear how these improve over the last ones in terms of design, but Mobvoi notes that their "design team added a metal component to elegantly display the product's name on the top of the lid of the charging case." Exactly what we've been waiting for.

The TicPods 2 Pro+ are available on Amazon and Mobvoi in both Navy and Ice colors from $139.99.