- Mobvoi announced the global launch of its TicWatch GTH.
- The smartwatch features an Apple Watch-like square design and a 10-day battery life.
- The TicWatch GTH will be available starting today for $80.
When it comes to the best Android smartwatches, Mobvoi is undoubtedly near the top. The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS offers the best that Wear OS has to offer with good battery life and snappy performance. The company has decided to switch things up a bit by offering a new smartwatch more focused on health features and extended battery life. That brings us to the Mobvoi TicWatch GTH, which is receiving its global launch today.
The TicWatch GTH moves away from Mobvoi's usual circular smartwatch designs to offer a style akin to the Apple Watch Series 6 or OPPO Watch. The 1.55-inch display sits under 2.5D curved glass on a moral watch case that features a 5ATM waterproof rating, so you can bring it with you on your swim.
Speaking of swimming, the TicWatch GTH can automatically detect certain workouts like walking and running. Users can select between up to 14 workout modes, including swimming, rowing, outdoor biking, and more.
Thanks to Mobvoi's suite of apps like TicPulse, TicHealth, and TicZen, the watch features continuous heart monitoring as well as sleep tracking, stress management, and an SpO2 sensor sensor for blood oxygen saturation. One of the more interesting features of the TicWatch GTH is the skin temperature measurement, which is found on few other smartwatches like the Fitbit Sense and can continuously monitor your body temperature to help users keep track of their health.
Even with all that monitoring, the TicWatch GTH claims up to 10 days of battery life thanks to its 260mAh battery. That should be a good indicator that you won't find Wear OS on this watch, to the dismay of some, but Mobvoi's proprietary smartwatch OS is compatible with the best Android phones on the market.
Health-focused
Mobvoi TicWatch GTH
So hot right now.
The Mobvoi TicWatch GTH is one of the few smartwatches to offer a unique skin temperature sensor that can continuously monitor your body temperature. That, along with the SpO2 sensor and Mobvoi's suite of health-focused apps, can help you make the best decisions about your health. And even with continuous monitoring, your watch will be able to keep up with you thanks to its 10-day battery life.
