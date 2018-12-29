It should come as no surprise that Mint Mobile is getting in on the holiday action, but one has to wonder just how much lower the company can bring its prices. Beating its already-affordable offers, Mint Mobile is blowing out off doors on the wireless market by offering three months of service with 5GB of data for just $20 total. That's just $6.66 a month. Insane? We think so.

Normally, Minto Mobile offers its 5GB plan for $20 per month, meaning that with this limited time offer you're essentially getting two months of service for free. Other carriers charge upwards of $75 per month for 5GB of data on a single line. In addition to the 5GB of high-speed data, you also get unlimited talk and text each month, for all those times you need to make phone calls.

This offer is only available for a very short length of time, so be sure to get in on the action right now! Wondering how Mint Mobile compares to your current provider? Be sure to check out our full review of the service and then try it out for yourself.

See at Mint Mobile