Alleged Galaxy Note 20 Cad RenderSource: Pigtou

What you need to know

  • Alleged CAD-based renders of the Galaxy Note 20 have surfaced online.
  • The renders reveal a flat Infinity-O display and a similar rear camera module as the Galaxy S20 Ultra.
  • Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to debut at an online-only Unpacked event in August.

The very first CAD-based renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 have appeared online. The renders come from tech accessories store Pigtou, in collaboration with tech leaker xleaks7. However, the source doesn't have a proven track record when it comes to leaks, so we suggest taking these renders with a grain of salt.

If these renders are to be believed, the Galaxy Note 20 will not have a curved display like its predecessor. Instead, the phone will have a flat display panel with a tiny centered hole-punch cutout. On the back of the phone, we find a quad-camera setup that looks nearly identical to that of the S20 Ultra.

Along with a flat display, the renders seem to suggest Samsung will be moving the S Pen location to the left side with the Note 20 series. Another welcome change suggested by these renders is the relocation of the power and volume buttons from the left side to the right side of the phone.

While a recent leak had suggested the Galaxy Note 20 will feature a 6.42-inch display with Full HD+ resolution, Pigtou claims the phone will have a larger 6.7-inch screen. Thanks to the bigger screen, the Galaxy Note 20 will be closer to the Galaxy Note 10 Plus in terms of physical dimensions.

The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Plus are tipped to be launched at an online-only Unpacked event in August.

