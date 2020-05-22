The very first CAD-based renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 have appeared online. The renders come from tech accessories store Pigtou, in collaboration with tech leaker xleaks7. However, the source doesn't have a proven track record when it comes to leaks, so we suggest taking these renders with a grain of salt.

If these renders are to be believed, the Galaxy Note 20 will not have a curved display like its predecessor. Instead, the phone will have a flat display panel with a tiny centered hole-punch cutout. On the back of the phone, we find a quad-camera setup that looks nearly identical to that of the S20 Ultra.