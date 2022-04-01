Microsoft puts even more focus on Android with the latest reorg

What you need to know

Microsoft plans to combine several Android-focused divisions into one.

This new division is being called "Android Microsoft Platform and Experiences (AMPX)."

With AMPX, Microsoft could provide even better functionality between Android and Windows.

Hot on the heels of yesterday's announcement regarding the rebranding of "Your Phone" to "Phone Link," a new report from Windows Central states that more changes are on the way. In this report, it's said that Microsoft is creating a new division called "Android Microsoft Platform and Experiences (AMPX)."

This division will be overseen by Corporate Vice President (CVP) Panos Panay and will include Surface Duo OS, SwiftKey, Phone Link, Microsoft Launcher, and other efforts.

This could mean big things for both the Surface Duo lineup of phones and the further integration between Windows and Android. Microsoft's Phone Link (formerly Your Phone) allows you to essentially use the best Android phones right from your Windows desktop. In recent years, we've seen Microsoft and Samsung team up to bring further integration than what's available on other Android phones, including the latest Galaxy S22 series of devices.

Sources tell me that Microsoft has big ideas in mind for Android and Windows over the next handful of years, including more advanced integrations between Android smartphones and Windows PCs beyond what's already available via the Phone Link app today. Microsoft wants to position Android smartphones as an extension to Windows PCs, with the goal of creating interoperable experiences similar to what can be had with an iPhone and Mac. Zac Bowden, Windows Central

While this news is really exciting for those who want better integration between Android and Windows, it could mean big things for the Surface Duo. Microsoft's foldable phone has seen limited success, but perhaps a realignment of the Android developmental process could turn out to pay big dividends to the mobile experience.

Perhaps even more surprising is that this report states that Microsoft will not be laying off any employees. Instead, it appears that Panos Panay is just combining a bunch of divisions and bringing them under one roof. This should provide more cohesiveness when it comes to the development of Android apps and tools, which could open the doors to an even better overall experience.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

No matter how you look at it, this reorganization under Panos Panay could pay real dividends to Android users across the globe. Of course, we'll have to wait and see what's to come, but this is a big step in the right direction as we get closer to an experience similar to what Apple has with the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.