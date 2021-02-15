What you need to know
- 4A Games is working on a free next-generation upgrade for the 2019 survival shooter Metro Exodus.
- This new version of the game runs at 4K 60 FPS on PS5, with faster loading, ray-tracing and DualSense features.
- This upgrade is set to arrive sometime later in 2021.
Metro series developer 4A Games previously shared that a free next-generation upgrade for Metro Exodus was coming at some point in 2021. Now, we've got more details on exactly what this upgrade will entail. 4A Games has explained that players on PS5 and Xbox Series X can look forward to playing at 4K 60 FPS, while the Xbox Series S version is targeting 1080p 60 FPS.
All three console versions will also take advantage of the internal SSDs which will allow much faster loading. The free upgrade similarly adds ray-traced global illumination and an FOV (field of view) slider. Finally, there's some platform-specific features, with the PS5 version of Metro Exodus using the DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.
This version of the game will be a free upgrade for anyone who has already purchased Metro Exodus, so existing owners can just wait for the upgrade to arrive later in 2021. 4A Games was acquired by Embracer Group back in 2020 and in addition to this upcoming free upgrade, the team is also working on a new Metro title entirely.
A gorgeous 4K apocalypse
Metro Exodus
A defining shooter
Metro Exodus is one of the most visually impressive shooters available, boasting incredible effects, vast detailed 4K environments, and tight survival shooter gameplay. Get it now, then enjoy a free next-gen update in 2021.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
