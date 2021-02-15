Metro series developer 4A Games previously shared that a free next-generation upgrade for Metro Exodus was coming at some point in 2021. Now, we've got more details on exactly what this upgrade will entail. 4A Games has explained that players on PS5 and Xbox Series X can look forward to playing at 4K 60 FPS, while the Xbox Series S version is targeting 1080p 60 FPS.

All three console versions will also take advantage of the internal SSDs which will allow much faster loading. The free upgrade similarly adds ray-traced global illumination and an FOV (field of view) slider. Finally, there's some platform-specific features, with the PS5 version of Metro Exodus using the DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

This version of the game will be a free upgrade for anyone who has already purchased Metro Exodus, so existing owners can just wait for the upgrade to arrive later in 2021. 4A Games was acquired by Embracer Group back in 2020 and in addition to this upcoming free upgrade, the team is also working on a new Metro title entirely.