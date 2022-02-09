What you need to know Meta introduces new features to the Messenger app.

You can now review voice messages before sending them. They can now be up to 30 minutes long.

Users are able to split bills amongst their friends easily from within a group chat.

Meta also highlights Vanish Mode for sending end-to-end encrypted messages.

Meta is announcing a few new features to the Messenger app that expand its messaging features and make it easier to make collective group payments. The first new feature is Split Payments, which is rolling out to iOS devices and the best android phones in the U.S. This feature lets you request money from within a group chat and split the amount amongst its members, and you'll be able to split the amount evenly or customize the amounts.