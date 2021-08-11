MediaTek has announced two new additions to its Dimensity 5G family of mobile chipsets. The new Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810 chips are built on a 6nm process and bring "the latest innovations at more accessible price points."

The Dimensity 920 uses two ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.5GHz, six Cortex-A55 cores running at 2.0GHz, and an ARM Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. When it comes to gaming performance, MediaTek claims the chip is up to 9% faster than its predecessor. Since the chip is aimed at premium mid-range devices, it supports LPDDR4X and LPDDR5 memory, along with UFS 2.1 and UFS 3.1 storage types.

It also supports up to 120Hz displays, 108MP main cameras, 4K HDR video capture, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G Carrier Aggregation. Thanks to MediaTek's "Intelligent Refresh Rate Displays," the Dimensity 920 can dynamically adjust the screen refresh rate based on the game or UI action. The technology raises the refresh rate to improve the user experience and lowers it to improve power efficiency when not necessary.

MediaTek's Dimensity 810, on the other hand, is only a minor upgrade over the Dimensity 800, which powers some of the best cheap Android phones. It features four ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.4 GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz. While the chipset isn't much faster than the previous generation, it does promise better battery life.

The Dimensity 810 supports LPDDR4X memory, UFS 2.2 storage, 64MP main cameras, 16MP + 16MP dual cameras, and up to 120Hz refresh rate displays. On the connectivity front, the Dimensity 810 comes with Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, dual 5G SIM, and 5G Carrier Aggregation.

MediaTek says 5G phones powered by the new Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810 chips will start arriving later this quarter.