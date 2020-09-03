MediaTek offers several 5G-enabled Dimensity chipsets for mid-range and high-end phones, and the Taiwanese manufacturer is now turning its attention to fixed wireless access routers and mobile hotspots with its latest 5G solution.

The MediaTek T750 chipset has an integrated 5G NR modem that works over sub-6GHz frequencies, and you get 2 x 2 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for delivering multi-Gigabit bandwidth to connected client devices. The chipset features four Cortex A55 cores, and is built on the 7nm node.

The chipset also comes with an embedded GPU that can power up to a 720p display, four PCIe interfaces for external Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, two 2.5Gbps SGMII interfaces for Ethernet, and PCM for traditional land-line phones.

MediaTek is positioning the T750 as an easy-to-use solution for customers looking for 5G routers or hotspots in lieu of fixed line broadband. 5G mobile routers make more sense in areas where there's limited or no broadband connectivity, and MediaTek is looking to target that segment with the T750. Similarly, the chipset will enable mobile hotspots to offer 5G connectivity.

MediaTek is also touting T750-powered devices as an alternative to laying down fiber and going straight to 5G connectivity. From JC Hsu, corporate vice president and general manager of MediaTek's wireless communications business unit:

Pervasive high-speed broadband connectivity is becoming more important with the increase in connected devices and the surge of people working from home, taking online classes and using services like tele-health and video calling. We are extending our 5G leadership beyond the smartphone segment with the T750 chipset, opening up new markets for broadband operators and device makers, and helping consumers – no matter where they live – to experience all the advantages of 5G connectivity.

MediaTek says the T750 is now sampling to customers, so the first set of devices powered by the chipset should be available in the coming months.