MediaTek has always focused on enhancing the user experience with our leading semiconductor technology, whether consumers are streaming, gaming or taking photos. Dimensity 800U brings cutting-edge, next-gen technology to the Dimensity SoC series, bringing MediaTek's advanced 5G, imaging, and multimedia technologies to high-performance 5G smartphones that deliver incredible 5G experiences.

MediaTek continues to release 5G enabled chips for lower-priced phones. This time, it has announced the Dimensity 800U, another chip aimed at powering more affordable high-performing phones. It's another model for the Dimensity 800-series , following up the 820 announced earlier this year .

So let's break down what MediaTek's offering with this chip. On the more traditional, spec sheet part, phones with this will be able to support up to 120Hz FHD+ displays, they'll be able to play HDR10+ content, and they'll be able to support up to 64MP cameras with a quad-camera set up.

Connectivity-wise, the Dimensity 800 will come with support for sub-6Ghz standalone and son-standalone networks, support for 5G+5G dual sim dual standby, and dual Voice over New Radio support. Writing for Android Central about the differences between sub-6gz 5G and mmWave, Samuel Contreras said:

One of the most important aspects of Sub-6 5G is massive MIMO (multiple input multiple output) which allows for more simultaneous connections, better consistency in dense areas, and a stronger base to grow on. As time goes on, mmWave 5G will slowly cover more people and carry us into a wireless future. For the immediate future, 5G on Sub-6 will do more to bring better speeds and greater consistency to mobile broadband with a clear upgrade path for faster 5G deployments.

Once again, as with the other MediaTek Dimensity 800-series chips, this one is meant to hit phones priced more affordably than flagships. While some of the technology being highlighted seems of dubious usefulness to the end-user at this stage, (Android Authority's take on dual SIM 5G phones is a useful read here), progress is still progress. The more phones have 5G, the more 5G can become the new LTE.

