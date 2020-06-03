Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

Here at TPG, we value Chase Ultimate Rewards points at 2 cents apiece, thanks to the program's fantastic travel partners. In the past, I've transferred points instantly to United at a 1:1 ratio, then booked Lufthansa first class to Europe for 110,000 miles — a flight that would have easily cost over $10,000. United has since removed its partner award chart, so the new redemption amount will likely be higher, but it remains a (relatively) fantastic value.

Similarly, I've transferred 30,000 points instantly to Hyatt, for a free stay at the Park Hyatt Paris Vendome, when the cash rate exceeded $1,000 per night. In both cases, my redemption values far exceeded TPG's 2-cent valuation of Ultimate Rewards points.

More recently, however, I've booked travel directly through Chase Ultimate Rewards, including flights and experiences — both at a far lower redemption rate of 1.5 cents per point. With healthy frequent flyer and hotel program balances, I found those redemptions to be a good use of my Ultimate Rewards points. That hasn't been an option lately, since I haven't been traveling due to the pandemic — which is why I'm especially excited about Chase's latest redemption option, Pay Yourself Back.

Statement credit options

Chase has long offered the option to redeem points for a statement credit — simply log into your Ultimate Rewards account, hit the drop-down menu and select "Cash Back." You'll be presented with an option to enter the amount you'd like to redeem, and where you'd like your rewards deposited. All cash-back redemptions are fixed at 1 cent per point, which is only half of TPG's valuation for Ultimate Rewards.

Even so, Chase's traditional cash-back option is more generous than what you can expect from some other issuers. Here's how it breaks down for some of the most popular programs and cards:

What is Pay Yourself Back?

As of May 31, there's a far better option for customers with both the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve. Branded as "Pay Yourself Back," Chase's new program lets you use your Ultimate Rewards points to offset certain purchases at a much more favorable rate.

While the program may be adjusted to include additional cards and new categories in the future, through Sept. 30, 2020 Chase Sapphire Reserve customers can redeem points at 1.5 cents apiece while Chase Sapphire Preferred customers can redeem Ultimate Rewards at 1.25 cents each to offset purchases made at grocery stores, home improvement stores and dining establishments, including take-out and delivery services.

So rather than receiving a statement credit of $100 when redeeming 10,000 points, a Chase Sapphire Reserve customer would receive a credit of $150, for the same redemption amount, when offsetting purchases in the categories outlined above. This is the same redemption rate offered on Ultimate Rewards Travel redemptions.

Requesting a credit

As of May 31, customers are able to log into their Ultimate Rewards accounts, select the Pay Yourself Back option and offset any eligible transaction within the previous 90 days, including those made before the program's launch.

Simply log into your Ultimate Rewards account via mobile app or desktop and select the "Pay Yourself Back" option in the sidebar.