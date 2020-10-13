What you need to know
- GameInformer has revealed some interesting new details for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
- Among this coverage is the confirmation that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales runs at 4K 30 FPS with ray-tracing on PS5.
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to release on November 12, 2020.
In the latest issue of GameInformer, Insomniac Games talked a fair bit about some of the things players can expect in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Among these features is the confirmation that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales visuals mode on PS5 features 4K 30 FPS with ray-tracing and other some other enhancements.
While this is what we'd suspected for some time after Insomniac confirmed there would be a 4K 60 FPS performance mode on PS5, it's still nice to get confirmation.
Much like Horizon Forbidden West and Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is also available on PS4. After recently going gold, it's set to release on November 12 alongside the PS5 and other launch games like the Demon's Souls PS5 remake. If you grab Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, you'll also get a remaster of the 2018 game.
It's your boy Miles
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
A different kind of Spider-Man
Insomniac Games captured the hearts of players everywhere with its forray into the Marvel universe with Spider-Man for the PS4. This sequel isn't a full-fledged game, but you'll get to play as Miles Morales, who gained his spider powers at the end of the first game, and save New York.
Ultimate Spidey
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition
Ready for launch
The Ultimate Launch Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales includes the base game and a remaster of Marvel's Spider-Man with full ray-tracing and 60 FPS performance mode.
