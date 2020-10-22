One of the best parts of Marvel's Spider-Man was collecting the many different suits and it looks like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is going to...well, follow suit. This is looking to be one of the best PS5 launch games, so we're hunting down every single suit the game has to offer, as well as listing how you unlock them.

An important note: we're only listing the suits with official names that have been released so far. Here's a list of all the suits you can unlock in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.