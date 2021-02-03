Sony shared its financial results for Q3 2020 fiscal year, ending December 31, 2020. While the highlight was how the PS5 sold over 4.5 million units so far, we did get sales figures for one PS5 launch title. Sony confirmed that Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has sold 4.1 million copies so far.

Sony did not give an exact comment on the sales other PS5 launch titles like Demon's Souls or Sackboy: A Big Adventure, only stating that in general the launch games have "sold well." Demon's Souls is only available on the PS5, while Sackboy: A Big Adventure is on PS4 and PS5.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available on PS4 and PS5, with a free next-generation upgrade available for anyone who buys the PS4 version. There's a variety of ways players can enjoy it on PS5, including a 60 FPS ray-tracing mode. In our review of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, editor Russell Holly stated that "It's everything you love about the first game, with an incredible new story and loads of improved gameplay mechanics."