Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is on the way, and from what we've seen so far, Insomniac Games is looking to deliver another high-quality single-player Spider-Man adventure. Both Miles Morales and Peter Parker are here this go around, which means there are suits to collect for both iconic web-slingers! As such, while the game isn't here yet, we're putting together a list of all the suits in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for PS5 that we know you'll be able to unlock.

There's no doubt that based on developer Insomniac Games' past experience, this could easily end up being one of the best PS5 games available. Both Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales were critically and commercially massive hits, sporting long lists of suits that drew inspiration from the comics and long histories of each character. Note that because this game stars Peter Parker and Miles Morales as co-protagonists, we've divided the list of all suits so far in two, one for each hero.

List of all suits in Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Peter's suits