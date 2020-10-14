What you need to know
- There's a new patch for Marvel's Avengers.
- Most of the fixes are quality of life changes or solve bugs.
- Another patch is on the way and currently being prepped.
Marvel's Avengers has a new patch, fixing some more bugs and bringing quality of life changes that should benefit players. While the prior patch finally allowed Captain America to smash through doors, Patch V1.3.3 has a whole host of fixes but no major changes.
Here's some of the highlights:
- Remote faction terminals have been added to outposts, which allow collection of faction assignments and villain sector bounties without the need to visit each faction coordinator in person.
- Extended pickup radius for reward drops.
- The ability to preview cosmetic vendor items.
- Option to scale subtitle/closed caption text size.
- Closed Captions will no longer be automatically display in cinematics when subtitles are displayed.
- Movement speed increased in outposts when in Avengers Initiative.
- AI companion improvements, including assistance when player needs to be revived.
- Improved Mega Hive rewards. They now are guaranteed to give two exclusive exotic gear items and an increased amounts of upgrade modules upon completion.
- Implemented a fix that will retroactively grant Iron Man's iconic outfit for players who previously lost it due to a bug.
We're continuing to keep track of all the different patches and current issues or known bugs in Marvel's Avengers. We don't know when exactly the first DLC character will be added but we do know that it is Kate Bishop. Marvel's Avengers is getting a free PS5 upgrade when the PS5 releases, bringing a 4K 60 FPS performance mode.
Save the planet
Marvel's Avengers
An ever-expanding online game
After a horrific event leaves San Francisco in ruins, the Avengers have been disbanded. However, an even bigger evil threatens the planet five years later, and it's up to you to assemble the crew and save the world once again.
