Marvel's Avengers has been released, and right off the bat, there's the main story mode for players to dive into. Once the campaign is completed, you unlock a post-game multiplayer mode called the Avengers Initiative. With this post-game comes tons of new DLC that players can look forward to in the months to come. Here's all announced DLC in Marvel's Avengers (so far).

Right now, there are six playable characters in Marvel's Avengers. More are going to be added, and so far, three have been confirmed.

Hawkeye (Clint Barton)

Hawkeye (Kate Bishop)

Spider-Man (Peter Parker) — Only on PlayStation platforms

Dataminers have uncovered evidence of several more heroes, such as Ant-Man, but these haven't been confirmed yet. In addition to getting a new character, each addition will come with story missions that can be played in multiplayer.

Each hero will come with a battle pass called a Hero Challenge Card. This Hero Challenge Card includes 40 premium and free customization items such as emotes and skins. It'll cost $10 in microtransactions, though you'll earn this currency back by completing every tier.

The journey for this game has just begun, and in addition to bringing DLC, the developers are working on squashing different bugs and glitches. Marvel's Avengers is currently available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, with a free next-generation upgrade coming for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.