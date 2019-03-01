Now through April 24th, you can earn a 100,000 point welcome bonus (valued at $900) with the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express Card. To do so, you'll have to spend $5,000 in the first three months of card opening. And since this is Marriott's premium card, the Bonvoy will come with a $450 annual fee but plenty of perks:

Rack up the points: Earn 6x points at participating Marriott Bonvoy Hotels, 3x points at US restaurants and flights booked directly with airlines, and 2x points on everything else Statement credit: Receive a $300 credit each year towards Marriott purchases, which cuts your effective annual fee to $150. Annual free night: Each year on your card anniversary, you'll receive a free night award worth up to 50,000 points (capped at 35,000 points for the Bonvoy Business). Automatic Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite Status: Just by having the card, you'll receive 25% point bonuses, priority late check outs, welcome gifts, and much more. Application fee credit for Global Entry ($100 value) or TSA PreCheck ($85 value).

Now if you're interested in the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card, you are also eligible for the 100,000 point bonus. The annual fee is only $95 (waived first year) and has similar benefits as the personal Bonvoy Amex. But take note – that fee will rise to $125 if you apply after March 28!

The question now becomes: How do you spend all these new points? Well if you're like me and prefer the most economical route, you can stretch your points furthest by booking nights at Category 1 hotels, which include brands like Courtyard and Fairfield. A standard award for a Category 1 hotel only costs 7,500 points. Thus, you could turn your 100,000 point bonus into over a dozen free nights. On the other hand, maybe you'd like to splurge a bit. Consider a category 6 hotel which requires 50,000 points/night. You could get two nights at luxurious hotels such as the W Shanghai or the Ritz-Carlton Bali. To lock in these possibilities, act quickly as this limited time bonus offer only lasts until April 24th. You don't want to miss out!