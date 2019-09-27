Best Answer: If your Android phone is running KitKat 4.4 or later, then yes, it is compatible. You'll find this 4.4 requirement listed on the Google Play Store. This game is also compatible with tablets and Chromebooks that run 4.4 or later, though it isn't as good to play on the latter.

What is Mario Kart Tour?

It's a mobile version of the popular Mario Kart games previously found on Nintendo consoles. This app lets racers experience familiar tracks as well as new courses inspired by real-world cities like New York. One of the things that makes this game exciting is that the tracks rotate out every two weeks, which gives you plenty of new courses to try.

Those already familiar with Mario Kart games will see many returning characters in the mobile version. There are currently 35 characters in the game, including favorites from the series like Mario, Peach, Yoshi, and Luigi. Additionally, there are some new characters we haven't seen in previous Mario Kart games like Pauline from the Nintendo Switch game Super Mario Odyssey. Players start off in a tutorial mode with only one character, but can unlock additional characters as they continue playing.

Do you have to spend money to play?

Nope, Mario Kart Tour is a free-to-start game found in the Google Play Store. However, there is the option of making in-app purchases to collect karts, items, and drivers. Something we really like about this game is that you don't have to spend any money to enjoy it. There's no stamina wall nor a requirement for you to spend money in order to progress in the game.

If you can run KitKat 4.4 or later, you can play the game

Anyone who owns an Android device, whether it be a phone, tablet, or even a Chromebook, will be able to play Mario Kart Tour as long as the device is running KitKat 4.4 or later. We do recommend that you play on a phone or tablet rather than your Chromebook, since it isn't as good of an experience. Additionally, the Mario Kart Tour website suggests that you use a device with 1.5GB of RAM or more.