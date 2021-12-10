Outages are nothing new, but they're never fun, particularly when they disrupt our routines. Many devices are connected to the cloud and rely on that connection to get things done, so it becomes a problem when that connection breaks.

Given the recent AWS and Meta outages, we asked our readers whether these disruptions have made them reconsider their dependence on cloud services. A majority of our readers indicated that the outages merely confirmed their concerns for our reliance on the cloud, as pointed out by one commenter, joeldf:

I voted "no more than usual" because I've always been wary of cloud, and the latest issues merely confirmed it for me. I have no issues with using cloud services generally. But I would never rely on them solely for everything. I keep a lot on local backups. For me, cloud stuff is more for convenient sharing. Not for holding everything.

On that note, readers also voted that there should be increased local/offline support for smart devices. This is mainly due to the fact that the recent AWS outage made some of the best smart doorbells unusable.