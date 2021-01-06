Local rivals Man United and Man City come face to face again tonight in a repeat of last year's Carabao Cup semi-final, with both teams riding high in the league and hopeful of making it to Wembley.

Don't miss a moment of this tantalizing derby clash by following our Man United vs Man City Carabao Cup semi-final live stream guide, and watch the match online no matter where in the world you are.

While both managers will be keen to stress that their Premier League campaigns are their main focus, tonight's match offers both teams the chance to edge closer to securing the first silverware of the season, while also providing local bragging rights over their neighbors.

Both sides come into tonight's semi-final having delivered arguably their best performances of the season so far. United's steely 2-1 win over Aston Villa saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side move level on points with Liverpool with a game in hand, making their claim to be genuine title contenders this term undeniable.

City meanwhile provided their best performance of the campaign so far, with a 3-1 win over Chelsea away at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in a swashbuckling attacking display that was reminiscent of the free-flowing football that the team produced during the early years of Pep Guardiola's reign at the Etihad.

City have won four of the last five editions of this tournament, and another win this year would see them match Liverpool as the most successful club in the competition's history with eight triumphs. The Red Devils are set to assess Victor Lindelof after the defender missed the last two games with a back injury, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will be without Edinson Cavani, with the Uruguayan striker still serving a three-match ban, while City will be without Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus, Ederson, Ferran Torres, Tommy Doyle and Eric Garcia after testing positive for COVID-19.

It all looks set to be a fascinating game - read on to find out how to watch a Man United vs Man City live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Man United vs Man City: Where and when?

Today's match takes place behind closed doors at Old Trafford, with kick-off set for 7.45pm GMT local time.

That makes it a 2.45pm ET/ 11.45am PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 6.45am AEDT kick-off on Thursday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.

Watch Man United vs Man City online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Man United vs Man City, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

