While there won't be any fans at Old Trafford for this War of the Roses derby, you can expect a full-blooded encounter on Sunday as these two teams meet in the Premier League for the first time since 2006. Don't miss a moment, no matter where you are in the world by reading our full Man United vs Leeds live stream guide below.

The Whites have been absent from the top-flight for 14 years, but Marcelo Bielsa's newly-promoted side come into this clash against their great rivals in fine fettle, having thrashed Newcastle 5-2 in midweek.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United will also be brimming with confidence, having once again come from behind away from home to beat struggling Sheffield United 3-2 at Bramall Lane on Thursday evening.

While pressure still remains firmly on Solskjaer's shoulders following their exit from the Champions League, the Norweigan will point to his side's domestic form which has seen them win five of their last six league games.

Defenders Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe look set to be available for the home side after shaking off minor injuries, while striker Edinson Cavani faces a late fitness test.

Despite this being Leeds' third game within just ten days, boss Bielsa looks set to have a full complement of players available to him, with no new injuries currently for the away side.

It all looks set to be a cracking game. Read on to find out how to watch a Man United vs Leeds live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Man United vs Leeds: Where and when?

Sunday's match takes place behind closed doors at Old Trafford, with kick-off set for 4.30pm GMT local time.

That makes it an 11.30am ET/ 8.30am PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 3.30am AEDT start on Monday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.

Watch Man United vs Leeds online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Man United vs Leeds, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

