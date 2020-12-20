While there won't be any fans at Old Trafford for this War of the Roses derby, you can expect a full-blooded encounter on Sunday as these two teams meet in the Premier League for the first time since 2006. Don't miss a moment, no matter where you are in the world by reading our full Man United vs Leeds live stream guide below.
The Whites have been absent from the top-flight for 14 years, but Marcelo Bielsa's newly-promoted side come into this clash against their great rivals in fine fettle, having thrashed Newcastle 5-2 in midweek.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United will also be brimming with confidence, having once again come from behind away from home to beat struggling Sheffield United 3-2 at Bramall Lane on Thursday evening.
While pressure still remains firmly on Solskjaer's shoulders following their exit from the Champions League, the Norweigan will point to his side's domestic form which has seen them win five of their last six league games.
Defenders Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe look set to be available for the home side after shaking off minor injuries, while striker Edinson Cavani faces a late fitness test.
Despite this being Leeds' third game within just ten days, boss Bielsa looks set to have a full complement of players available to him, with no new injuries currently for the away side.
It all looks set to be a cracking game. Read on to find out how to watch a Man United vs Leeds live stream, no matter where you are in the world.
Man United vs Leeds: Where and when?
Sunday's match takes place behind closed doors at Old Trafford, with kick-off set for 4.30pm GMT local time.
That makes it an 11.30am ET/ 8.30am PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 3.30am AEDT start on Monday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.
Watch Man United vs Leeds online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Man United vs Leeds, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
How to watch Man United vs Leeds online in the U.S. exclusively on NBCSN
NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020/21 Premier League season. Kick-off for Man United vs Leeds is at 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT, with live coverage on NBCSN.
If you find yourself unable to access NBC's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.
For streaming, your best ways to access the Man United vs Leeds game is with Sling or FuboTV that live stream from partner channels NBCSN, NBC Universo, and Telemundo.
Sling TV
Sling's Blue plan gets you 45 sports channels including NBC Sports Network. You can watch for 3 days for free.
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to NBC and NBCSN which gets you access to plenty of Premier League soccer. There's also a 7-day free trial.
How to stream Man United vs Leeds live in the UK
Sunday's match will be available to watch Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from Old Trafford beginning at 4pm BST ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still easily watch Man United vs Leeds online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sports Pass will also get you access to all Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is much better value. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2020/21 season - plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket and Formula 1.
Sign up for a Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass
How to stream Man United vs Leeds live in Canada
DAZN is the rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Man United vs Leeds, with kick-off set for 11.30am ET/8.30pm PT.
The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
Live stream Man United vs Leeds live in Australia
If you're planning on watching Man United vs Leeds in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Premier League Down Under.
Kick-off in Australia is at 3.30am AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning.
