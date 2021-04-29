The UEFA Europa League returns today as Premier League giants Manchester United welcome Roma of Serie A in this semi-final clash. Don't miss a moment with our Man United vs Roma live stream guide.

Manchester United will be hoping they can go one step further in this year's Europa League after exiting the competition at the semi-final stage last season at the hands of eventual winners Sevilla.

United are favorites to lift the trophy, dispatching La Liga sides Real Sociedad and Granada en route to the semi-finals as well as Roma's Serie A compatriots AC Milan.

For Roma, a win against Man United would result in the club's first European cup final since the early '90s. Roma's route to the semis saw the team breeze past Braga and Shakhtar Donetsk before a tough test in the last round against Ajax.

The Red Devils come into today's first-leg game on the back of a 13-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League that stretches as far back as January. The Europa League remains the club's most likely chance at silverware this season with the domestic league title all but wrapped up by local rivals Man City and a recent exit from the FA Cup at the quarter-final stage.

It's not such a good run of form for the Giallorossi who arrive at Old Trafford today with just one victory in their last seven league games. In their last outing, Paulo Fonseca's men were on the wrong side of a 3-2 scoreline against Serie A strugglers Cagliari leaving them off the pace in the chase for European qualification spots for next year.

It's all to play for in this UEFA Europa League semi-final first-leg clash. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the game between Manchester United and Roma with our guide below.

Man United vs Roma: Where and when?

This UEFA Europa League quarter-final first-leg game is being played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Kick-off is set for 8pm BST local time today, April 29. That makes it a 3pm EST / 12pm PST kick-off for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 5am AEST kick-off on Friday morning.

How to watch Man United vs Roma online in the U.S.

CBS is the exclusive English-language home of the UEFA Europa League and Champions League in the United States, including this game. When it comes to streaming, newly-launched Paramount Plus (formerly CBS All Access) is the best service to use. There's currently a one-month free trial there so you can watch this game for free.

Alternatively, TUDN also has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

Kick-off for this game is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Paramount+ You can watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League games via Paramount+. Sign up now and enjoy a month-long free trial. From $5.99 per month at Paramount+ Fubo TV If you don't mind (or prefer) watching the Spanish broadcast of the match, Fubo is a great option to tune in and watch the action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV. From $64.99 per month at Fubo

How to watch Man United vs Roma live in the UK

The Man United vs Roma match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for European competitions in the UK. The game being shown on its BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate channels as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to BT's Premier League football, Women's Super League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and more.

BT Sport Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football on BT Sport. A monthly pass costs £25. £25 per month at BT Sport

How to watch Man United vs Roma live in Canada

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Europa League in Canada and will be showing this game with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch Man United vs Roma without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

DAZN DAZN is the home of UEFA Europa League coverage in Canada among many other sports. Try it free for one month and then pay just $20 monthly after that, or $150 for the year. $20 per month at DAZN

How to watch Man United vs Roma live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Man United vs Roma in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sport subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 5am AEST on Friday morning.

Optus Sport Optus Sport is your go-to for Europa League coverage in Australia. You can subscribe monthly for $15 or pay for a year upfront at $139 to save a little cash. $15 per month at Optus Sport

How to watch Man United vs Roma online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Europa League in the above guide. If you're intent on watching Man United vs Roma but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some of the best VPN deals right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Man United vs Roma. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN