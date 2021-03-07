With Pep Guardiola's side seemingly unstoppable in their procession to another Premier League title, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils will be looking to at least prevent them from extending their 21-match unbeaten run. Read on to find out how to get a Man City vs Man United live stream from anywhere in the world.

Second placed United slipped up in midweek, with a lifeless 0-0 draw away at Crystal Palace that suggested fatigue may be setting in among the ranks amid a congested season.

With the chasing pack of teams such as Everton, West Ham, and Chelsea gaining ground in the race for a Champion League spot over the past week, Solskjaer knows he can't afford to let his side ease off, and a result of any sort against their neighbors would be welcome to keep up momentum and morale.

With now fit Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Agüero both now with minutes under their belt following extended periods in the treatment room, City look stronger than ever.

United are nevertheless unbeaten in 21 Premier League games away from home, and Guardiola will be fully expecting a more impassioned display for this derby from United than the anemic showing at Palace.

Man City vs Man United: Where and when?

Sunday's match takes place behind closed doors at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, with kick-off set for 4.30pm GMT local time.

That makes it an 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 3.30am AEDT start kick off on Monday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.

How to watch Man City vs Man United online in the U.S.

NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020/21 Premier League season. Kick-off for Man City vs Man United is at 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT, with live coverage on NBCSN.

If you find yourself unable to access NBC's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined below, remains one of the best services currently out there.

Live stream Man City vs Man United in the UK

Sunday's match will be available to watch Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from Old Trafford beginning at 4pm BST ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off.

If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still easily watch Man City vs Man United online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sports Pass will also get you access to all Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 for one day, though the Month Pass is much better value. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2020/21 season - plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket and Formula 1.

Live stream Man City vs Man United in Canada

DAZN is the rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Arsenal and Man City, with kick-off set for 11.30pm ET/8.30pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

Live stream Man City vs Man United in Australia

If you're planning on watching Man City vs Man United in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sport subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Premier League Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 3.30am AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning.

