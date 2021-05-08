Manchester City are on the brink of Premier League glory as they welcome Chelsea to the Etihad. Don't miss a moment with our Man City vs Chelsea live stream guide.

City could secure their seventh English top-flight title with a win today. With local rivals Manchester United the only side that can catch them, the Citizens could have already won the league had United failed to beat Liverpool last weekend. That game was postponed after fan protests meaning the chance to wrap up the title race is now in City's hands.

Today's game is equally important to visitors Chelsea who are chasing down a top-four finish in order to qualify for next season's Champions League.

In mid-week, both of the teams found safe passage to this season's Champions League final, setting up a second all-English final in three years.

Man City denied French champions PSG a second successive final appearance with a Riyad Mahrez brace wrapping up a 4-1 aggregate win.

After a 1-1 away leg, Chelsea used home advantage to see off the Champions League's most successful side Real Madrid, with Timo Werner and Mason Mount finding the back of the net.

There's plenty to play for on both sides today. Read on to find out how to watch a Man City vs Chelsea live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Man City vs Chelsea: Where and when?

Sunday's match takes place behind closed doors at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, with kick-off set for 5.30pm BST local time.

That makes it a 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 2.30am AEST start on Sunday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea online in the U.S.

NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020/21 Premier League season. Kick-off for Man City vs Chelsea is at 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT, with live coverage on NBC.

For streaming, your best ways to access the Man City vs Chelsea is with Sling or FuboTV that live stream from partner channels NBC, NBCSN, NBC Universo, and Telemundo.

If you find yourself unable to access NBC's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.

Sling TV Sling's Blue plan gets you 45 sports channels including NBC and NBC Sports Network. You can watch for 3 days for free. From $30 at Sling Fubo.TV Fubo TV offers access to NBC and NBCSN which gets you access to plenty of Premier League soccer. There's also a 7-day free trial. $64.99 per month at Fubo

How to stream Man City vs Chelsea live in the UK

Saturday's match will be available to watch Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from the Etihad beginning at 5pm GMT ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off.

If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still easily watch Man City vs Chelsea online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, NOW (formerly Now TV).

A NOW Sports Membership will also get you access to all Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day, though the Monthly Pass is much better value. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2020/21 season, plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket and Formula 1.

NOW Sports Membership Watch Sky Sports' coverage of the Premier League online with a NOW Sports Membership. Watch one day's coverage for £10 or snag a monthly pass for £34. From £10 at NOW

How to stream Man City vs Chelsea live in Canada

DAZN is the rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Man City and Chelsea, with kick-off set for 12.30pm ET / 9.30pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

DAZN DAZN is the home of Premier League coverage in Canada among many other sports. Try it free for one month and then pay just $20 monthly after that, or $150 for the year. $20 per month at DAZN

Live stream Man City vs Chelsea live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Man City vs Chelsea in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Premier League Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 2.30am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Optus Sport Optus Sport is your go-to for Premier League coverage in Australia. You can subscribe monthly for $15 or pay for a year upfront at $139 to save a little cash. $15 per month at Optus Sport

Watch Man City vs Chelsea online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this match above in this guide. If you're intent on watching Man City vs Chelsea but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN will come in handy. Using one allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's in the country where the content is available, letting you watch as if you were there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some of the best VPN deals available right now.