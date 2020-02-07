Recently, notable app hacker, Jane Manchun Wong, used her skills to dig into the Lyft app and discovered several new upcoming features. On February 6, 2020, she released her findings in a series of tweets on her personal Twitter account, including screenshots.

Now, it's important to note that none of these features are currently live, but we're at least getting a peek at what Lyft is working on behind the scenes, and what to expect in the future.

One of the highlights from the feature reveal was background location sharing. When accessing this setting, Lyft will allow passengers to share their location during your ride to ensure you stay on track. This is an important safety feature that should help ease concerns for riders in the future. There is also an option to share your location until pickup that will help your driver find you more quickly.