Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola lock horns once more in what could prove to be an early six-pointer in the race for the Premier League title.

Read on to find out how to get a Liverpool vs Man City live stream from anywhere in the world.

Both teams come into this crucial game off the back of contrasting results in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Reds will likely be on a high after a convincing 5-1 dismantling of Porto away, while City were humbled 2-0 by a Lionel Messi-led PSG in Paris.

Those results come as a reversal of both teams fortunes in the Premier League last weekend, where Man City chalked up a potentially huge 1-0 win over Chelsea and Liverpool were left frustrated in a 3-3 draw with Premier League newcomers Brentford.

This fixture last season saw City come away from Anfield with all three points, with Guardiola's men dishing out a 1-4 hiding in a match that saw Ilkay Gündogan score a brace.

Liverpool vs Man City: Where and when?

Sunday's match takes place in front of a capacity crowd at the Emirates Stadium, with kick-off set for 4:30pm BST local time.

That makes it an 11:30am ET/ 8:30am PT start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 2:30am AEDT start kick off on Monday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.

Watch Liverpool vs Man City online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Liverpool vs Man City, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

