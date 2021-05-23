Having looked set to miss out on a European spot, Jurgen Klopp's Reds could seal a place in next season's Champions League with a win at Anfield today. Read on to find out how to get a Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream from anywhere in the world.

Currently fourth in the Premier League, a point behind Chelsea and now ahead of FA Cup winners Leicester on goal difference, Liverpool now have a priceless top-four spot in their own hands.

With Chelsea having to contend with a tricky away tie against Aston Villa, a third-place finish for the Merseysiders isn't out of the question, highlighting a major turnaround for a team that was described by player-turned-pundit Roy Keane as being "bad champions" back in February following their poor run of form in their defense of the title.

While 10,000 home fans will be in attendance for this crucial season closer, Liverpool may find their opponents in the mood to be party poopers.

The South London club will have Roy Hodgson in charge for his last game following his retirement announcement last week, and his players will be looking to give their distinguished boss the perfect send-off with a shock win.

Read on to find out how to watch a Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Where and when?

Sunday's match takes place behind closed doors at Anfield in Liverpool, with kick-off set for 4pm BST local time.

That makes it an 11am ET/ 8am PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 1am AEST start on Monday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.

How to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace online in the U.S.

NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020/21 Premier League season. Kick-off for Liverpool vs Crystal Palace is at 11am ET / 8am PT, with live coverage on its streaming service Peacock as well as on NBCSN which gives you a couple of other live streaming options outlined below.

For streaming outside of Peacock, your best ways to access the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace is with Sling or FuboTV that live stream from partner channels NBC, NBCSN, NBC Universo, and Telemundo.

If you find yourself unable to access NBC's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.

How to stream Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live in the UK

Sunday's match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage from Anfield beginning at 3.50pm BST ahead of a 4pm kick-off. You can tune in to Super Sunday coverage from 3pm on Sky Sports Premier League (which is showing the Man City vs Everton game) before switching to Sky Sports Main Event ahead of kick-off.

If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still easily watch Leicester vs Tottenham online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, NOW (formerly Now TV).

A NOW Sports Membership will also get you access to all Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day, though the monthly membership is much better value. It will let you watch all Premier League matches, plus all the upcoming PGA Tour golf, Test cricket, and Formula 1.

How to stream Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live in Canada

DAZN is the rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all of today's final day fixtures live, including this showdown between Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, with kick-off set for 11pm ET/8pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

Live stream Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Liverpool vs Crystal Palace in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Premier League Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 1am AEST in the early hours of Monday morning.

Watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Liverpool vs Crystal Palace but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc).