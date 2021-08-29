Just three weeks into the new Premier League season and the fixture calendar has thrown up a bonafide unmissable clash at Anfield between two sides likely to be in contention for the title come next spring.
Both teams have made confident starts to the new campaign, with Liverpool and Chelsea having won both their opening games, with neither side having conceded a goal.
Thomas Tuchel will have been pleased with the way his side have maintained their impressive form from last term, chalking up London derby victories over Crystal Palace and Arsenal.
That win over the Gunners last weekend saw Chelsea's big summer signing Romelu Lukaku on target on his return to the Blues.
Key to which team comes out on top will likely be who wins the intriguing battle between the Belgium international striker and Liverpool's returning hero Virgil Van Dyke, with the Red's Dutch defender seemingly back to full fitness following his long lay off with injury.
Liverpool have looked assured during wins over Norwich and Burnley, but this game will provide a much sterner test and should act as a decent barometer as to how likely Jurgen Klopp's men will be able to mount a serious challenge for the title this time out.
It's a potentially pivotal match in the title race - read on to find out how to watch a Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream, no matter where you are in the world.
Liverpool vs Chelsea: Where and when?
Sunday's match takes place in front of a capacity crowd at Anfield, with kick-off set for 5:30pm GMT local time.
That makes it a 12:30pm ET/ 9:30am PT start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 2:30am EST start kick-off on Monday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.
Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Liverpool vs Chelsea, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea online in the US exclusively on NBCSN
NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020/21 Premier League season.
Kick-off for Liverpool vs Chelsea is at 12:30pm ET/ 9:30am PT, with live coverage on NBCSN.
If you find yourself unable to access NBC's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.
How to stream Liverpool vs Chelsea live in the UK
Sunday's match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from Old Trafford beginning at 4pm BST ahead of a 4:30pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still easily watch Liverpool vs Chelsea online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now. A Now Sports Pass will also get you access to all Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is much better value. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2020/21 season - plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket and Formula 1.
How to stream Liverpool vs Chelsea live in Canada
DAZN is the rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Liverpool vs Chelsea, with kick-off set for 12:30pm ET/9:30pm PT.
The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
Live stream Liverpool vs Chelsea live in Australia
If you're planning on watching Liverpool vs Chelsea in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Premier League Down Under. Kick-off in Australia is at 2.30am AEST in the early hours of Monday morning.
