Just three weeks into the new Premier League season and the fixture calendar has thrown up a bonafide unmissable clash at Anfield between two sides likely to be in contention for the title come next spring.

Both teams have made confident starts to the new campaign, with Liverpool and Chelsea having won both their opening games, with neither side having conceded a goal.

Thomas Tuchel will have been pleased with the way his side have maintained their impressive form from last term, chalking up London derby victories over Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

That win over the Gunners last weekend saw Chelsea's big summer signing Romelu Lukaku on target on his return to the Blues.

Key to which team comes out on top will likely be who wins the intriguing battle between the Belgium international striker and Liverpool's returning hero Virgil Van Dyke, with the Red's Dutch defender seemingly back to full fitness following his long lay off with injury.

Liverpool have looked assured during wins over Norwich and Burnley, but this game will provide a much sterner test and should act as a decent barometer as to how likely Jurgen Klopp's men will be able to mount a serious challenge for the title this time out.

Liverpool vs Chelsea: Where and when?

Sunday's match takes place in front of a capacity crowd at Anfield, with kick-off set for 5:30pm GMT local time.

That makes it a 12:30pm ET/ 9:30am PT start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 2:30am EST start kick-off on Monday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.

