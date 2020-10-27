The Linksys Velop family is getting another Wi-Fi 6 upgrade with the release of Linksys Velop AX4200. Delivering 802.11ax speeds up to 4200mbps via its tri-band dynamic backhaul, Linksys Velop AX4200 will give you consistently amazing speeds throughout your entire home and likely your yard too, thanks to a maximum coverage of up to 8,100sqft. Velop AX4200 is a more affordable version of the current best Wi-Fi 6 mesh router available, the Linksys Velop MX10.

At $100 less for a 3-pack, the $500 Linksys Velop AX4200 system utilizes all three wireless Wi-Fi 6 bands on each tower. You can also pick up a single tower for $250, which is rated to cover up to 2,700sqft by itself. Just like other modern Linksys routers, Linksys Velop AX4200 supports Linksys Intelligent Mesh technology, which allows users to add any supported Linksys router to an existing system and have it act as a mesh node. That further cuts down on the cost of upgrading if you've already got an existing Linksys system.

Many other mesh networking systems only offer some of the bands on additional nodes, meaning you'll experience slower speeds with other products. The Qualcomm Networking Pro 800 platform inside of each Velop tower provides 8 streams of Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and each node features the same 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm processor inside for dynamic handling of wireless signals to ensure your devices get the best connectivity at all times.

Since this is a Wi-Fi 6 system, it's able to deliver more bandwidth to each device at a time, and it's able to handle more devices than previous-generation Wi-Fi 5 products. Aside from reduced latency for VR headsets like the Oculus Quest 2, the Velop AX4200 can stream up to 8K videos to devices without having to reduce quality and is perfectly equipped to handle all those Zoom calls you're sure to be on these days.