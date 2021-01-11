What you need to know
- Linksys AXE8400 mesh system features 5Gbps ethernet ports, Wi-Fi 6E, and support for 6GHz Wi-Fi.
- Linksys Aware home security is getting an upgrade with support for motion detection between any powered Wi-Fi device.
- The AXE8400 will be available in Spring/Summer 2021 in the US starting at $449.99, and globally the second-half of 2021.
It seems like routers are always boasting new speeds and tech, but the new Linksys AXE8400 goes above and beyond what people usually expect out of a router. On the speed upgrade side, we're looking at support for Wi-Fi 6E, which improves upon the technology used in the best Wi-Fi 6 routers by adding in a new 6GHz band. 6GHz offers significantly more bandwidth options by offering 1,200MHz of spectrum for Wi-Fi gadgets to use, keeping your devices going strong without hogging up the airwaves. Existing Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 devices could also see a speed boost since the addition of more available spectrum means devices can communicate on separate channels, keeping speeds high.
Those types of wireless speeds are particularly important when adding in devices like VR headsets, which require a low latency with lots of bandwidth to produce a high-quality image. Linksys has also added in 5Gbps Ethernet ports, meaning folks with fiber internet to their homes will see an automatic speed boost to their wired and wireless devices. In fact, all four Ethernet ports on each Linksys AXE8400 node see this 5Gbps upgrade, so any wired devices with 5Gbps support will also get a huge boost from these new routers.
Aside from huge upgrades in wired and wireless speed, Linksys is upgrading its Linksys Aware home security platform with the ability to use stationary powered Wi-Fi devices in the home to better detect motion. This means devices like thermostats, smart plugs, and anything else that is Wi-Fi connected that doesn't move can be used by Linksys Aware to send motion detection alerts to your Linksys Aware smartphone app.
Linksys AXE8400 will be available sometime in the Spring or Summer of 2021 in the US in three configurations. A 1-pack will cost $449.99, 2-pack will retail for $849.99, and a 3-pack will sell for $1,199.99. Each node is rated to cover a whopping 3,000 square feet, and the AXE8400 will be available Internationally in the second half of 2021.
Wi-Fi 6 for less
Linksys Velop AX4200
Cover your entire home with this 3-pack
If you don't need the extra speeds of the AXE8400, Linksys AX4200 is an amazing mesh Wi-Fi 6 system that'll cover your entire home with Wi-Fi 6 for much less money.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
