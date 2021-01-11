It seems like routers are always boasting new speeds and tech, but the new Linksys AXE8400 goes above and beyond what people usually expect out of a router. On the speed upgrade side, we're looking at support for Wi-Fi 6E, which improves upon the technology used in the best Wi-Fi 6 routers by adding in a new 6GHz band. 6GHz offers significantly more bandwidth options by offering 1,200MHz of spectrum for Wi-Fi gadgets to use, keeping your devices going strong without hogging up the airwaves. Existing Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 devices could also see a speed boost since the addition of more available spectrum means devices can communicate on separate channels, keeping speeds high.

Those types of wireless speeds are particularly important when adding in devices like VR headsets, which require a low latency with lots of bandwidth to produce a high-quality image. Linksys has also added in 5Gbps Ethernet ports, meaning folks with fiber internet to their homes will see an automatic speed boost to their wired and wireless devices. In fact, all four Ethernet ports on each Linksys AXE8400 node see this 5Gbps upgrade, so any wired devices with 5Gbps support will also get a huge boost from these new routers.