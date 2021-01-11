At its virtual CES 2021 press conference today, LG teased its upcoming rollable phone, which is part of its "Explorer Project." While the company hasn't revealed any details, it has confirmed that the device will be called the LG Rollable when it eventually arrives. The LG Rollable was first teased in September last year, when LG announced its first "Project Explorer" phone, the Wing.

Thanks to its "unique resizable screen," the LG Rollable can easily be transformed from a traditional phone to a mini tablet. Unfortunately, however, there is no word yet on the size of the phone's rollable display. What is also unclear, at this point, is when the Rollable will be launched.